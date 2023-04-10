Draft Day event to connect 50 local students to in-demand construction careers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Associated General Contractors of Northwest Ohio is hosting the 6th annual Draft Day event to introduce the best local high school seniors to in-demand construction careers.

The event will take place on April 27 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Glass City Center Market Hall located at 1001 Front St.

The AGCNWO, through its Construction Leadership Council, created Draft Day as an innovative way to help tackle the industry’s workforce shortage. During Draft Day, the CLC, a group of young leaders in the commercial industry, will be introducing students to commercial construction employers and union trade apprentice programs.

AGCNWO says the 50 students participating in Draft Day represent the best graduating from Clay High School, Perrysburg High School, St. John’s Jesuit High School, Start High School, The Maritime Academy of Toledo, Toledo School for the Arts, Waite High School and Whitmer High School.

According to AGCNWO, the students were referred by a Career Technology Education teacher or an industry professional for consideration. The students agreed to mentoring and to secure a driver’s license so they would be ready to apply for apprenticeship training programs upon graduation.

