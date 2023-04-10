Flag City Honor Flight takes off on first flight of season next week

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Flag City Honor Flight is set to take off on its first flight of the 2023 season next week.

The flight will take place on April 18 and will bring approximately 85 Veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the war memorials built in their honor. It is the first of four flights in the 2023 season, which will be the first time FCHF offers four flights in a single season.

FCHF says the Veterans making the trip on April 18 include 10 Korean War-era Veterans while the rest of the Veterans traveling are from the Vietnam era. Each Veteran will have a Guardian accompanying them.

On the day of the flight, Veterans and Guardians will depart for Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport where they will enjoy breakfast at the Grand Aire hangar. Following breakfast, the group will depart via charter jet at 8 a.m. and will arrive in Washington, D.C. at 9:30 a.m.

FCHF says upon arrival in Washington, D.C., the Veterans and Guardians will travel by bus to the World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War memorials, as well as the Marine Memorial and the Military Women’s Memorial. They will also have an opportunity to observe the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

The flight will then return to Toledo at approximately 9:30 p.m., where they will be welcomed back with a ceremony with family members, friends and members of the community. FCHF says the public is also encouraged to attend and welcome back the Veterans from their trip.

“One of our goals this year is to try to spread the word that this isn’t a homecoming celebration for just family and friends of the Veterans, but rather, a community celebration for everyone to show gratitude for the sacrifices our Veterans have made, thank them for their service to our country and welcome them home.” says Steve Schult, Flag City Honor Flight President.

The Grand Aire hangar is located at 11777 W. Airport Service Road in Swanton. Adults 18 and over need a valid government issued photo ID for entry. Children are also welcome with no ID required. The hangar will open at 7 p.m. for supporters to gather.

According to FCHF, the other 2023 season flights will take place on June 13, Sept. 12 and Nov. 7. June 13 will be an all-Vietnam era flight.

