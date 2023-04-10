Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Half of mothers infants and children eligible for WIC food subsidies not receiving them, USDA says

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The USDA has found about six million Americans are not receiving food subsidies they are eligible for.

Key nutrients for women infants and children, known as WIC, are not making it to family tables.

The WIC program tries to supplement a healthy diet for low income breastfeeding mothers and infants, but only half of those eligible for benefits are actually receiving them.

“Connecting eligible families to wics benefits is one of our top priorities,” USDA Food Nutrition Deputy Under Secretary Stacy Dean said. “It is an incredible public health intervention, and we’ve got too many families missing out.”

The Agriculture Department said 80 percent of eligible pregnant mothers and infants are receiving WIC benefits from the grocery store.

Children can continue receiving healthy foods until age five, but the USDA said that’s where families are falling off.

“We’re really looking at, how do we hold on to those participants,” Dean said. “What kinds of conveniences or improvements, tweaks do we need to make to the program to make sure that we’re serving all of our eligible children.”

The National WIC Association said keeping children on the program longer can help curb childhood obesity, and part of their solution is increasing public knowledge of the program.

“The National WIC association has been leading a national recruitment and retention campaign for the last six years to try and address some of these barriers,” said National WIC Association Director of Public Policy Brian Dittmeier.

The USDA says they are making packages more enticing, like offering bagels as whole grain options, and switching some of the milk benefits to yogurt.

“Changing the food package to be more responsive and adaptive to what families want is one of the more important changes we’re hoping will impact participation,” Dean said.

USDA plans to have the new food package in place during 2024.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The person was shot in his upper body by a relative in front of other family members,...
Man arrested for shooting brother during fight on Easter Sunday, police say
Findlay Police are looking for Isaiah Moore (aka Zay James), a suspect in a shooting that left...
Police release photo of suspect in Findlay double shooting
The crash happened on River Road near Sandalwood Drive just before 7:30 a.m. between a car and...
TPD: two vehicles crash on River Road Sunday morning
Police are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital Saturday.
One person hospitalized after stabbing Saturday
Crews contained the fire to one apartment unit on the first floor, but the whole building...
1 hurt, 7 displaced in Easter Sunday apartment fire in Springfield Township

Latest News

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Tech company Bitwise is set to open a Toledo campus at the Jefferson Center in 2023
Tech company Bitwise to open new campus in long-vacant Toledo building
One person was hospitalized in a shooting at Ravine Park Village on Monday, April 10, 2023.
Person hospitalized in Toledo apartment complex shooting
Bitwise is a California-based business that focuses on building tech economies in what the...
Bitwise to open new campus in long-vacant Toledo building
Sylvania Chambers of Commerce alongside Dave White Chevrolet and Northwest Ohio Chevy Dealers...
Sylvania Chambers of Commerce hosts the 20th Sylvania Spring Expo and Market