Local group adressing health disparities in Toledo for National Minority Health Month

By Carli Petrus
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Disparities in health and wellness are an issue going on right here in Toledo, but local groups are coming together to address it in light of National Minority Health Month.

Urban Wholistics put on an event Friday to help educate the community on the issues and the resources available for people who need them.

“Despite having as many organizations and businesses as we do, understand that accessibility isn’t always easy for everybody,” said Urban Wholistics Administrator, Sierra Webb.

People in the community who showed up to the event said opportunities like this one are important.

“It lets people know that there are resources out there and people who are wanting and willing to help them if they need it,” said Ashley Cappelletty.

“If we’re going to commune together, and I’m saying all races and faces, I think it’s important that we al educate ourselves,” said Latarsha Cook.

Experts also weighed in on the conversation.

“Our community tends to be isolated into a lot of different sub-communities, and we really need to function as a community as a whole, and I think any event like this that brings all members of the community together is beneficial for everyone,” said retired Toledo pediatrician Dr. Richard Munk.

Organizers say there are going to be more opportunities like this one, and the conversation won’t stop after this month ends.

“Clearly the demand is there. I think that as long as we’re promoting what already exists. working to collaborate with those partners, and organizations that are already pushing out that mission but also supporting them,” Webb said.

For more information on Urban Wholistics and its upcoming events, click here.

