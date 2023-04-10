McLaren St. Luke’s Family Medicine Residency Program to join Mercy Health

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The McLaren St. Luke’s Family Medicine Residency Program is set to join Marcy Health this June.

Mercy Health says the transfer of sponsorship ensures that the St. Luke’s program will continue to prosper under the guidance of Mercy Health – St. Vincent Medical Center’s Graduate Medical Education program.

To minimize disruption to existing physician residents, Mercy Health says the program will retain its overall facility, staff and structure while inpatient rotations will transition from McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital to Mercy Health – Perrysburg Hospital located two miles from the Family Medicine Center.

The program also intends to continue many of its established community partnerships.

“We educate diverse residents to become accomplished Family Medicine physicians,” said Dr. Chris Zona, director, McLaren St. Luke’s Family Medicine Residency. “We look forward to joining Mercy Health to continue to provide compassionate, high quality, and cost-effective care for our community.”

According to Mercy Health, the transfer of sponsorship would be effective June 1 pending approval by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education. With the addition of the program, Mercy Health – St. Vincent Medical Center will offer two separate family medicine programs accredited by ACGME.

“We are thrilled to have this outstanding family medicine program join Mercy Health,” said Dr. Randal Schlievert, vice president, Mercy Health Academic Affairs and Designated Institutional Official for Mercy Health – St. Vincent Medical Center GME program. “Combined with their world class faculty, residents and staff, we can provide the administrative oversight to ensure this program continues its unique role in the community.

The McLaren St. Luke’s Family Medicine Center is made up of six physician faculty members and three non-physician faculty members and dedicated staff. Additionally, at least 16 physician residents will join Mercy Health as they continue to care for patients at their current facility on Lighthouse Way in Perrysburg.

Mercy Health says once the program has fully transitioned to Mercy Health, the Family Medicine Center will be named Mercy Health – Lighthouse Way Family Medicine.

