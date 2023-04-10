MCSO searching for suspect who made fake bomb threat toward local college

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who made a fake bomb threat toward Monroe County Community College.

MCSO says on April 9 at 11:18 p.m., deputies were dispatched to MCCC for report of a bomb threat. College officials say they received a social media post that alleged a bomb had been placed in one of the buildings on campus.

Personnel from MCSO responded to the scene as well as three canine handlers from the Michigan State Police that specialize in detecting explosives.

According to MCSO, a lengthy search was conducted of all the buildings and grounds on campus and ne explosive devices were located.

The preliminary investigation revealed the social media post was a screenshot of a recycled threat from February 2023. Investigators are aggressively trying to identify the person, or people, responsible for this current threat.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

