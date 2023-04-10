Packo’s brings back German Potato Salad

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s iconic eatery announced Monday the return of a classic side dish to their menu.

After a long absence, Tony Packo’s is reintroducing German Potato Salad this week at all five of its locations in the Greater Toledo area. Served warm, the German Potato Salad is made from scratch with the finest, tastiest ingredients in the Packo’s kitchen and better than ever.

The dish became associated with the German immigrants who combined fresh slices of potato, onion, vinegar, bacon, and dressing to bring it all together.

Packo’s said they’re honoring those immigrants their own version of the salad and invites guests to stop by any of their locations to either get reacquainted with it or try it for the first time.

