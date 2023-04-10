Birthday Club
Person hospitalized in Toledo apartment complex shooting

One person was hospitalized in a shooting at Ravine Park Village on Monday, April 10, 2023.
One person was hospitalized in a shooting at Ravine Park Village on Monday, April 10, 2023.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized in a shooting at a Toledo apartment complex, dispatchers confirmed.

The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. Monday at Ravine Park Village on Poplar Street. 13abc crews on the scene saw officers putting crime tape around a parking lot and numerous evidence markers around the ground.

Officials at the scene did not disclose any details about the victim or the extent of their injuries. They also did not release any information about a possible suspect or suspects in the shooting. People in the area told 13abc they heard gunshots ring out but they didn’t witness the shooting.

Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers. This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates as we learn more.

