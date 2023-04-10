Police looking for another suspect in case of kidnapped, murdered Toledo teens

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are looking for a suspect they say was involved in the kidnapping and murder of two Toledo teens whose remains were found in a burned-down home in Toledo.

Toledo Police have issued a warrant for Gabriel Garcia. According to a police affidavit filed Thursday, Garcia is facing a murder charge for his alleged participation in luring, assaulting and kidnapping Toledo teens Ke’Marion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman. The new allegations make Garcia the latest of nearly a dozen people to be charged in connection to the teens’ disappearance and death.

Police say Wilder and Pittman were last seen on Dec. 3 leaving a party at a cabin at Maumee Bay State Park in a silver SUV from the front main lodge. The hosts had asked the boys to leave because they had a gun on them, according to TPD. Another juvenile set up the ride for Wilder and Pittman, court documents allege. Family members reported the boys missing on Dec. 5.

Just under two weeks later, investigators found the remains of the boys in the rubble of a burned-down home on Chase Street on Dec. 15. Officials with Toledo Fire and Rescue said the vacant home went up in flames in the early hours of Dec. 5, the same day the boys were reported missing. Investigators determined it was a case of arson.

Those with information on Garcia’s location can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

