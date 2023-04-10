Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Princess Cruises announces 116-day world cruise stopping in 26 countries

The world cruise will take place on the Island Princess.
The world cruise will take place on the Island Princess.(Photo courtesy of Princess Cruises)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - If you want to see the world (and don’t mind being on a cruise ship for almost a full four months), then this trip is for you!

Princess Cruises just announced a new 2025 world cruise that will take passengers to 48 ports in 26 countries over 116 days.

While Princess Cruises has offered 100-plus day world cruises before, the cruise line says this is the longest itinerary in its history by several days.

The voyage will set sail on Jan. 5, 2025, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and will include stops in Mexico, Hawaii, Fiji, New Zealand, Australia, Indonesia, Dubai, Egypt, Greece and Italy – just to name a few.

Guests also have the option to join the ship when it stops in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2025, but you will miss the Central America stops that are covered in the first 15 days.

The cruise will end on May 2, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale.

This once-in-a-lifetime trip won’t be cheap – tickets start at about $20,000 per person.

For tickets, the full itinerary and more info, visit Princess Cruise’s website here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

The person was shot in his upper body by a relative in front of other family members,...
Man arrested for shooting brother during fight on Easter Sunday, police say
A 25-year-old from Fostoria and a 47-year-old from Lansing, Mich., were injured in the...
Findlay police issue arrest warrant for suspect that left 2 hurt in shooting
The crash happened on River Road near Sandalwood Drive just before 7:30 a.m. between a car and...
TPD: two vehicles crash on River Road Sunday morning
Police are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital Saturday.
One person hospitalized after stabbing Saturday
Crews contained the fire to one apartment unit on the first floor, but the whole building...
1 hurt, 7 displaced in Easter Sunday apartment fire in Springfield Township

Latest News

Mike Troendle
Swearing-in ceremony for new TPD Chief Troendle set for Monday
FILE = This Aug. 5, 2011 file photo shows some of Kevin Farrell's colorful Tupperware products...
Tupperware warns company could go out of business
Former Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, and former Rep. Justin...
Ousted Black lawmaker could soon return to Tennessee House
According to Toledo Police, a 16-year-old boy was reportedly shot in a vehicle near the Rogers...
Teenager shot in Toledo while in vehicle, police say