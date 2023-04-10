Birthday Club
State of Ohio mandates K-3 teachers to complete dyslexia training

In order to complete the training, there will be no school for TPS students in Kindergarten...
In order to complete the training, there will be no school for TPS students in Kindergarten through 3rd Grade only on select days.(Toledo Public Schools)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The State of Ohio has mandated that all Kindergarten through 3rd Grade teachers complete dyslexia training.

The 18-hour training will be completed before the start of school in August.

Toledo Public Schools says in order to complete the training, there will be no school for TPS students in Kindergarten through 3rd Grade only on the following days:

  • Friday, April 28
  • Friday, May 5
  • Monday, May 15

All other TPS students will have their normal classes on those days.

