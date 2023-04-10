State of Ohio mandates K-3 teachers to complete dyslexia training

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The State of Ohio has mandated that all Kindergarten through 3rd Grade teachers complete dyslexia training.

The 18-hour training will be completed before the start of school in August.

Toledo Public Schools says in order to complete the training, there will be no school for TPS students in Kindergarten through 3rd Grade only on the following days:

Friday, April 28

Friday, May 5

Monday, May 15

All other TPS students will have their normal classes on those days.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.