Swearing-in ceremony for new TPD Chief Troendle set for Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A swearing-in ceremony for Toledo’s new Police Chief is set for Monday afternoon.

The ceremony for Chief Mike Troendle is in City Council Chambers at One Government Center in Toledo at 1:00 p.m. You can watch a livestream of the event here. City officials announced his appointment to lead the Toledo Police Department at the end of March.

Mayor Kapszukiewicz will officiate the ceremony. The city’s Safety Director Brian Byrd will also take part in the event.

Troendle had been serving as the interim police chief since former Chief George Kral retired in January. He’s been serving the department for 29 years, joining TPD in 1993. He’s been everything from a patrolman to a member of the SWAT team, and a street sergeant.

