Sylvania Chambers of Commerce hosts the 20th Sylvania Spring Expo and Market

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Sylvania Chambers of Commerce, alongside Dave White Chevrolet and Northwest Ohio Chevy Dealers, host the 20th annual Sylvania Spring Expo & Market Saturday.

This year’s expo will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sylvania Sports and Exhibition Center at Tam-O-Shanter on 7060 Sylvania Avenue. This year’s event will feature over 100 area businesses, organizations, and farmers’ vendors.

“The Sylvania Chamber is excited to host the 20th Annual Sylvania Spring Expo and Market. The event this year features many attractions, including business and organization booths, a Kids Zone, giveaways, character visits, and so much more! It is the perfect mix of business promotion and fun for the family,” said Tiffany Scott, president, and CEO of Sylvania Area Chambers of Commerce.

Attendees will be able to engage with six ProMedica Flower Hospital departments. In addition, Karate America will sponsor a Kids Zone, which will include a bounce house and special appearances by Paw Patrol’s Chase and Marshall.

Attendees can also win prizes through various Sylvania Chamber giveaways and other participating business booths.

Admission and parking are free. The first 250 attendees will receive a Community Tote and a chance to win a gift card to chamber restaurants.

Additional sponsors include the City of Sylvania, Toledo Memorial Park, Equipt, Durocher’s, Oakleaf Village, Commercial Van Interiors, Sylvania Area Community Improvement Corporation, Paramount, and Walker Funeral Home.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.