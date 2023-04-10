Volunteers serve up hot food for Cherry Street Mission Easter Meal

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Leaders with Cherry Street Mission are making sure the most vulnerable people in our community have access to shelter and three square meals a day, 365 days a year.

Easter was a little busier than normal according to employee Kelly Schroder.

“It sounds like we’re at full capacity and so everyone’s here having fun and enjoying a warm meal,” said Schroder.

She says it’s the volunteers who really make it all happen, though. “We could not do what we do without our volunteers,” Schroder said.

A long-time volunteer for the non-profit, Uma Savanoor, says she serves meals several times a week if possible.

“It has given me a whole different meaning of having a meal. There are times I would take having a meal for granted but when you are serving it gives a more inclusive feeling,” said Savanoor.

She says she makes holidays like Easter extra special for guests and believes giving each other a feeling of hope is important.

“It’s about helping, that’s what Jesus Christ’s message was,” Savanoor said. “You feel less judgmental and you feel more inclusive.”

Cherry Street Mission is always looking for more volunteers. For more information on how to do that, click here.

