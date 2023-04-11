Birthday Club
4/11: Derek's Tuesday AM Forecast

Dry conditions and gusty winds will create a high fire risk today.
4/11: Derek's Tuesday AM Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:47 AM EDT
TUESDAY: Sunshine, high clouds, warm and breezy; highs in the mid-70s. TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and not as chilly with lows in the mid-50s. WEDNESDAY: Blue skies, warm, and breezy again, highs near 80. THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, even warmer, highs in the low 80s. WEEKEND: Showers and T-storms arriving Saturday afternoon, still warm that day with highs in the upper 70s. More t-storms are likely on Saturday night, then occasional showers Sunday. It’ll also be cloudy and windy Sunday with highs in the mid-60s. NEXT WEEK: Chilly and blustery next Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s, and a few rain and snow showers are possible under mostly cloudy skies.

