Anthony Wayne school board members address bathroom policy in regularly scheduled meeting

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s estimated hundreds of people turned out for Monday night’s regularly scheduled Anthony Wayne school board meeting to hear what members of the board had to say about its new bathroom policy.

Parents recently received a letter from district superintendent Dr. Jim Fritz regarding the policy, stating in part, “AWLS is prohibited from denying a transgender student access to a restroom consistent with their gender identity.”

Board members made their stance on the matter clear during Monday night’s meeting, saying that this is Ohio law and they will be following it, but some Anthony Wayne parents still aren’t having it.

“How do we allow a less than one percent opportunity into the population? We are now creating a very wide risk factor where children can fake a trans situation if you want to use the word trans,” said Anthony Wayne Parent Brent Lamarand.

Many people stepped up to the podium during the public comment portion of the meeting to speak about their concerns with privacy and safety.

“Our students deserve their privacy, safety, and protection,” said one podium speaker.

“No one should have to feel scared while they’re in the bathroom,” said another podium speaker.

Those that agree with the school’s policy, though, say they are also wanting safety for all students.

“The biggest safety concern to me is that LGBTQ youth have a three times higher suicide rate than other kids, but nobody wants to talk about that because they’re the one percent,” said Anthony Wayne mother Beth Snyder.

They feel that any student, majority or minority, should matter just as much as the other.

“That one percent could be your kid, that could be your kid, and if you’re at their funeral are you going to be going oh it’s just the one percent, no that was my child who didn’t feel safe. Who felt like this was the only choice they had. How are we as parents ever going to allow that to be the case?” Snyder said.

If you missed the meeting, click here to listen to a recording.

