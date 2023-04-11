Building Better Schools: BGSU welcomes students to new Center for College and Life Design

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG)- It’s a new approach to student wellness as Bowling Green State University welcomes students to the Geoffrey H. Radbill Center for College and Life Design.

The center offers collaborative spaces for students to design their college experience with life design coaches.

“Our students feel a lot of pressure to have it all figured out before they even start their college experience as a life design is also really about normalizing that idea that it’s gonna be a journey and they’re gonna be twist interns along the way, and we want them to feel really empowered and confident in their ability to navigate whatever the future may hold, ”Adrienne Ausdenmoore, Executive Director of Radbill Center College and Life Design, said.

Life Design is a one-credit seminar where life design coaches collaborate with students throughout their BGSU journey.

The goal is for students to graduate in a timely manner, with minimum debt, and prepared for their first career.

“Students are given a tool kit to think about ‘what kind of life do I wanna lead and how does that relate to the career that I want.’ We have seen already an increase in students’ success in terms of retention rates and student satisfaction,” BGSU President Dr. Rodney Rogers.

“Having a space where students can come and hang out and meet for coaching really just puts that stake in the ground. Where we really make this is a signature part of the BGSU, you experience, and it sets us apart as an institution,” said Ausdenmoore.

The center is made possible thanks to a $13.5 million gift from alumni philanthropists.

