Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Cedar Point to host hiring event outside park gates

Cedar Point is hosting its first-ever Job Fun Fair from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. April 15-16 outside of...
Cedar Point is hosting its first-ever Job Fun Fair from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. April 15-16 outside of the Cedar Point main gate.
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point is hosting its first-ever Job Fun Fair from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. April 15-16 outside of the Cedar Point main gate.

A press release from the park says the job fair will include complimentary food, beverages and games for all prospective hires.

Interviews, hiring and initial orientation will be held right on the spot with park managers and leaders on hand to answer questions and interview candidates, officials say.

From high school students to career professionals and retirees – positions are available for a wide variety of candidates and interests, the release says.

All candidates who are hired at the event will receive a voucher for two free admission tickets and be entered into a raffle to win a free VIP Tour package, according to the release.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The person was shot in his upper body by a relative in front of other family members,...
Man arrested for shooting brother during fight on Easter Sunday, police say
One person was hospitalized in a shooting at Ravine Park Village on Monday, April 10, 2023.
Teen dead in East Toledo apartment complex shooting
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Garcia is facing a murder charge for his alleged participation in luring, assaulting and...
Police looking for another suspect in case of kidnapped, murdered Toledo teens
Findlay Police are looking for Isaiah Moore (aka Zay James), a suspect in a shooting that left...
Police release photo of suspect in Findlay double shooting

Latest News

The new allegations make Garcia the latest of nearly a dozen people to be charged in connection...
Police looking for another suspect in case of kidnapped, murdered Toledo teens
I-Team: Car theft victims still pay to get vehicle from Toledo tow lot
I-Team: Car theft victims still pay to get vehicle from Toledo tow lot
I-Team: Car theft victims still pay to get vehicle from Toledo tow lot
I-Team: Car theft victims still pay to get vehicle from Toledo tow lot
Toledo Native Zia Cooke was selected 10th overall by the Los Angeles Spark Monday night in the...
Toledo native Zia Cooke goes to the Los Angeles Sparks in 1st round of WNBA draft
Cooke is the first Toledo native to be drafted since 2014 when Natasha Howard was drafted by...
Zia Cooke selected by L.A. Sparks in 2023 WNBA Draft