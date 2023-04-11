The City of Toledo challenges residents to be a Good Neighbor

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new City of Toledo program looks to encourage residents to be kinder, more inclusive and more conscientious community members.

The Good Neighbor Initiative from Mayor Kapszukiewicz’s office and the Human Relations Commission models the initiative started at the Fair Housing Center.

Building a caring community is a collective endeavor.

Truly, community is about being welcoming and the first two letters of welcoming is we,” said Erin Baker, the Chair of the Human Relations Commission. “We have to recognize that everyone needs to be opening their arms to one another.”

That’s what the Good Neighbor Initiative hopes to inspire.

“It’s all about building mutual respect and overcoming prejudice in order to ensure that we have a safe, energetic, and livable city,” said Baker.

The initiative asks Toledoans to sign the welcome-in-my-backyard, or “WIMBY” pledge and live out its values.

“I think an important program for any community that... wants to be one of the communities of the future, frankly,” Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said. “We’re living in a more diverse country, a more diverse world, and I think the more we can embraces programs like the WIMBY program, the better we will all be.”

Some in Toledo are already walking the WIMBY walk, like the owner of Vod’s Here Sewing and Craft Emporium, who hosts community craft nights every Tuesday.

“I call it B-Y-O crafty hangs,” said Michelle Atkinson. “It’s really a low-key event where people can come and sit around a table, meet new people, try new things. It’s just welcoming. It feels like you’re in someone’s living room and welcome. We have tea, and just sit around and laugh.”

She founded her fledgling business to create community.

“Making art is fun, but making art with other people is kind of magical,” Atkinson said. ”And there’s just something to it that’s kind of lost of in our community, so I started this business with that in mind and just bring people together and sitting around a table and making thing.

