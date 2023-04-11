Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

City of Toledo to host Iftar dinner during Ramadan

The dinner will take place on April 12 at 7 p.m. at One Government Center.
The dinner will take place on April 12 at 7 p.m. at One Government Center.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo, along with the Human Relations Commission and community partners, will be hosting an Iftar dinner on Wednesday.

According to the City, Iftar is the evening meal that breaks the daily fast during the holy month of Ramadan, a time of spiritual reflection, self-discipline and communal worship for Muslims around the world.

The dinner will take place on April 12 at 7 p.m. at One Government Center and will include members of the Muslim community as well as elected officials and non-practicing members of the community.

The City will be recognizing the importance of Iftar in its efforts to promote interfaith dialogue and foster a greater understanding and respect for the Muslim community.

According to the City, the event will feature a breaking of the fast and a call for prayers at sundown which will then be followed by the meal.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The person was shot in his upper body by a relative in front of other family members,...
Man arrested for shooting brother during fight on Easter Sunday, police say
One person was hospitalized in a shooting at Ravine Park Village on Monday, April 10, 2023.
Teen killed in East Toledo apartment complex shooting
Garcia is facing a murder charge for his alleged participation in luring, assaulting and...
Police looking for another suspect in case of kidnapped, murdered Toledo teens
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Findlay Police are looking for Isaiah Moore (aka Zay James), a suspect in a shooting that left...
Police release photo of suspect in Findlay double shooting

Latest News

After a 13abc Action News story showed how the Toledo Police Department impound lot is charging...
Special Report: Validation for Victims airs Thursday night
A panoramic view of downtown Toledo Ohio's skyline from across the Maumee river at a popular...
Local organizations to celebrate 419 Week with multitude of events
The exterior view of the Motown Museum is seen, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Detroit. The...
Hitsville USA accepting applications for mentorship program
Ethan previews Captain Scupper's Songfest at the National Museum of the Great Lakes
Ethan previews Captain Scupper's Songfest at the National Museum of the Great Lakes