City of Toledo to host Iftar dinner during Ramadan

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo, along with the Human Relations Commission and community partners, will be hosting an Iftar dinner on Wednesday.

According to the City, Iftar is the evening meal that breaks the daily fast during the holy month of Ramadan, a time of spiritual reflection, self-discipline and communal worship for Muslims around the world.

The dinner will take place on April 12 at 7 p.m. at One Government Center and will include members of the Muslim community as well as elected officials and non-practicing members of the community.

The City will be recognizing the importance of Iftar in its efforts to promote interfaith dialogue and foster a greater understanding and respect for the Muslim community.

According to the City, the event will feature a breaking of the fast and a call for prayers at sundown which will then be followed by the meal.

