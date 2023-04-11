Hitsville USA accepting applications for mentorship program

DETROIT, Mich. (WTVG) - Motown Museum is hoping to inspire the next generation of musically inclined business owners.

Hitsville USA is now accepting applications for the new “pop shop entrepreneur in residence” program. It’s open to young people ages 13 to 18 who are aspiring to create a business within the music industry.

Four people will be paired with a professional mentor in their selected career space. The classroom portion of the program will take place in June preparing the entrepreneurs to pop up their businesses on the new Motown Museum Rocket Plaza throughout the summer.

Participants will receive an 800-dollar stipend to support their efforts. Applications are open through May 10th. You can apply by visiting the link here.

