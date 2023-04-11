Local leaders urge early education to help prevent violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than half of Toledo’s homicide victims so far this year have been teenagers and city and community leaders continue to work to change those numbers. Experts say providing educational opportunities is a key component, and the sooner the better.

The focus of Hope Toledo is to help ensure high quality education from cradle to career. The goal is to provide solutions to some all too common issues facing our community.

“No one entity can solve it. We have to work together or we’ll keep seeing this and that is not acceptable,” said John Jones, President and CEO of Hope Toledo. “I am in pain. I feel for the families, but I am afraid we will become desensitized, and if we are desensitized, we won’t do anything about it. We’ll say this is the norm, this is not the norm.”

Jones says access to a quality education is not a magic wand, but it is a critical part of the solution.

“It is not the only part, but it is a huge part of solving the problem,” said Jones.

Research shows that the most important time for emotional, behavioral and social development is from birth to age five. Jones says providing as many educational opportunities as possible at an early age pays long term dividends for the child and the community.

“When you see that happen early, you often see communities that may not have as many issues around safety and violence and things of that nature,” said Jones. “I am not saying it eliminates it, but it helps.”

Jones says that’s why the programs of school districts and organizations around the area, along with the work of Hope Toledo, are a true lifeline.

“How do we create this comprehensive community-based collaborative approach where every entity that is working with kids and working around education where we start to build this seamless approach, It’s beginning to happen?” said Jones.

Jones is committed to making sure we continue to all be on the same page.

“It’s my personal intent to dig deeper. ‘What can I do?’ I am hoping others will say the same,” said Jones.

In addition to its work with early education programs, Hope Toledo also works to make sure students have post-secondary opportunities like attending community college or a university as well as a trade school.

To learn more information, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.