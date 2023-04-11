Local organizations to celebrate 419 Week with multitude of events

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 419 Week is almost here and local organizers are preparing to celebrate all week long.

419 Week is a week-long celebration of Toledo history, arts, culture, fitness, community and local businesses. Organizers say it will feature family-friendly, fitness, social and education events that were put together by local businesses and community members.

The following is a schedule of events that are taking place during 419 Week:

Toledo Roadrunners Club - Florence Scott Libbey 419 Day 5K April 15 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Ottawa Park Pavilion located at 2205 Kenwood Blvd. Celebrate the history of the 419 with a 5K through the grounds of Ottawa Park, the City of Toledo’s first and largest park. The Florence Scott Libbey 419 Race celebrates Toledo history and the women who helped make The Glass City great! Click here to sign-up.

Florence Scott Libbey Post Race Party April 15 at 11:30 a.m. Patron Saints Brewing located at 4730 W. Bancroft Patron Saints is opening early to celebrate your 419 run! Florence Scott Libbey 5K & Ryder’s Kids 1K participants will receive a free pint of St. Florence Selzer, or any beer or root beer, with their race bib. The public is welcome to join the saints. Food Truck lineup: The Saucy Slamwich and Frankly Plant Based Kitchen

Fowl and Fodder $4.19 Mimosa Special April 15 through April 23 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Closed Mondays) 614 Adams St. Enjoy a mimosa for $4.19 and check out the 419 comfort food vibe with notes of southern hospitality.

4RUN9 Here for Good Sale - Jupmode April 15 through April 23 Location TBA Don’t miss out on the merchandise sale going on throughout 419 WEEK! Official 4RUN9 T-shirts, hoodies, stickers and more available for purchase through the online store.

Crystal Awards and Libbey Birthday Bash April 17 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Earnest Brew Works located at 4342 S. Detroit Ave. Join the Cowboys and Cowgirls for a 417 Day bash to celebrate Edward Drummond Libbey’s birthday and legacy and the presentation of the 2023 Crystal Award Winner. There will be free birthday cake as well as a variety of South End-made beverages available for purchase. Reservations can be made here

Libbey House Salon Spring Lecture April 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. 2008 Scottwood Ave. in Toledo Stop by for a lecture on public education and the significance of Libbey High School. Enjoy refreshments in Mrs. Libbey’s dining room.

Grindhrs Coffee & Community Two-Year Anniversary April 19 from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. 625 Adams St. Celebrate two years of entertainment, hospitality and coffee in a safe, sober space for the LGBTQ community and allies.

Toledo Spirits Co. 419 IPA Release April 19 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. 1301 N. Summit St. Visit Toledo Spirits Co. and The Bellwether Restaurant along the Maumee River for Toledo-crafted spirits, 419 IPA release and tasty food choices!

419 Day Pedals & Pints Bike Ride April 19 at 6 p.m. Patron Saints Brewery located at 4730 W. Bancroft Pedal with the Saints to Wildwood Metro Park and back. The ride is weather permitting. Food Truck: Rusty’s Road Trip

Pour One Nine In The 419 Release Party April 19 at 6 p.m. Maumee Bay Brewing Co. located at 27 Broadway St. Celebrate Toledo’s own holiday in the WareHouse with the live music of Distant Cousinz.

419 Day Mini Rat Bike Ride Across Toledo April 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Earnest Brew Works located at 25 S. St Claire St. Meet fellow cyclists in the heart of Toledo for a six-mile bike ride starting and finishing at Earnest Brew Works. Suitable for all skill levels.

Dave’s Run the 419 Day Free Pop-Up Run April 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sylvania, Perrysburg, Delta and Fremont Join Dave’s Running in the city of your choice, for a free pop-up run in honor of 419 DAY! The Location address will be given upon city selection which can be found at the free registration

419 Group Run April 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Second Sole located at 4130 Levis Commons Blvd. in Perrysburg Join fellow walkers and runners for an informal, but marked three-mile course through the beautiful Shops of Levis Commons. Participants may run any distance and all skill levels are welcome!



