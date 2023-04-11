Lucas County Commissioners, TPS oppose school vouchers expansion

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Commissioners are opposing the proposed expansion of school choice voucher programs in Ohio.

The EdChoice program allows students at designated public schools the choice to attend private schools for little or no cost via a scholarship that’s paid to the school by the state. The money for the program comes from taxpayers.

Governor Mike DeWine called for an expansion to the program during his State of the State address earlier this year. He proposed a change that would allow a family of four earning up to $120,000 annually to qualify for vouchers to allow more families the option to choose a school for their kids. Multiple bills that legislators are considering would expand EdChoice and establish a universal voucher program.

The resolution drafted by the Lucas County Commissioners Tuesday said its members “fervently” oppose that legislation, saying metrics show that voucher programs don’t improve educational outcomes -- arguing it can do the opposite through racial, religious and socioeconomic segregation.

The language of the commissioners’ resolution says the expansion of the program could “defund public education, diminish local autonomy from boards of education, harmfully target members of our community, and/or interfere with Lucas County students’ right to receive a quality education.”

They argue the expansion would divert taxpayer money away from public schools and direct it to private and charter schools that are not accountable to taxpayers.

“The Board of Lucas County Commissioners is committed to supporting our public school district’s ability to provide an equitable, quality education. We believe in a child’s fundamental right to receive high-quality education and our public duty is to ensure such,” the resolution read. :Whereas the potential of expanding EdChoice vouchers could lead to an increase in discrimination and thus lead to inequitable educational outcomes, the Board of Lucas County Commissioners encourages the Ohio General Assembly to introduce legislation that would benefit all children in Ohio.”

The resolution comes the day before Toledo’s largest public school district is set to hold a special board meeting to oppose legislation to expand school vouchers, among other education-related legislation. Toledo Public Schools Board Members feel the efforts to expand voucher programs is an “assault” on public education and looks to hinder local school boards.

“State lawmakers are considering expanding school vouchers, making major changes to the tax laws in Ohio, lowering the oversight of students who receive home instruction, diminishing the importance of careers in education, unlawfully interfering with local boards of education and the State Board of Education’s authority over matters of academic curriculum, and bills that would place LGBTQ+ students in extremely stressful and potentially dangerous situations and force educators to breach their ethical and professional obligations,” the TPS School Board said in a statement announcing the meeting.

Its meeting is set for Wednesday at the TPS Educational Campus-Board Room at 5:30 p.m.

A representative for School Choice Ohio, Ann Riddle, told 13abc earlier this year the organization supports the idea because they want kids to get an education that best meets their needs, as all children learn differently. She also disputes criticisms that private schools participating in the voucher program aren’t accountable to taxpayers, saying they have to meet many of the same requirements public schools do.

