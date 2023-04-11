Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders

Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two separate murders. The suspect, who has Down syndrome, pleaded not guilty.(Source: WLS via CNN)
By WLS Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - A Chicago man with Down syndrome is being held without bail after he was charged in two separate murders.

Nicholas Samudio, 22, was in court Monday for an arraignment hearing on charges in two separate murders. The suspect, who has Down syndrome, pleaded not guilty.

Police say Samudio shot and killed a 28-year-old driver on Feb. 16 on Interstate-55 near Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood.

At the time, the victim, Humberto Marin-Garcia, was driving a vehicle with his pregnant wife and two young children when it was hit by gunfire. The wife was able to stop the car but realized her husband was no longer breathing. She and the kids were not hurt.

Then, 10 days later, authorities say Samudio fatally shot another man in the North Lawndale neighborhood. That’s when police arrested him. A second suspect, Moses Maldonado, is also facing murder charges in the killing.

Prosecutors have not revealed a motive in either case.

Samudio is being held without bail.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The person was shot in his upper body by a relative in front of other family members,...
Man arrested for shooting brother during fight on Easter Sunday, police say
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Garcia is facing a murder charge for his alleged participation in luring, assaulting and...
Police looking for another suspect in case of kidnapped, murdered Toledo teens
One person was hospitalized in a shooting at Ravine Park Village on Monday, April 10, 2023.
Teen dead in East Toledo apartment complex shooting
Findlay Police are looking for Isaiah Moore (aka Zay James), a suspect in a shooting that left...
Police release photo of suspect in Findlay double shooting

Latest News

Neighbors say there trash was not picked up for 3 weeks due to construction.
Construction on Peak Ave caused a disruption in garbage pickup
TPD confirms a 15-year-old male was shot and killed at Ravine Park Village.
Teen killed in an East Toledo shooting
AW meeting
Anthony Wayne school board members address bathroom policy in regularly scheduled meeting
4/10/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
4/10/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast