Mercy Health to discuss path forward with NW Ohio community members

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health President Bob Baxter will be in Perrysburg on Tuesday to discuss the company’s vision for the surrounding communities.

Baxter will be speaking on April 11 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Way Public Library located at 101 E. Indiana Ave.

Mercy Health says Baxter will talk about Mercy Health’s rich history and its commitment to the future which includes a vision for the Maumee, Perrysburg and surrounding communities.

“As operations at McLaren St. Luke’s wind down, Mercy Health is poised to offer a continuum of care for area patients,” said Mercy Health. “Through advanced treatments and cutting-edge technology, Mercy Health’s goal is to make lives better and health care easier for the residents of Perrysburg, Maumee, Waterville and beyond.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.