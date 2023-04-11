Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Mercy Health to discuss path forward with NW Ohio community members

Mercy Health President Bob Baxter will be speaking on April 11 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Way...
Mercy Health President Bob Baxter will be speaking on April 11 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Way Public Library in Perrysburg.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health President Bob Baxter will be in Perrysburg on Tuesday to discuss the company’s vision for the surrounding communities.

Baxter will be speaking on April 11 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Way Public Library located at 101 E. Indiana Ave.

Mercy Health says Baxter will talk about Mercy Health’s rich history and its commitment to the future which includes a vision for the Maumee, Perrysburg and surrounding communities.

“As operations at McLaren St. Luke’s wind down, Mercy Health is poised to offer a continuum of care for area patients,” said Mercy Health. “Through advanced treatments and cutting-edge technology, Mercy Health’s goal is to make lives better and health care easier for the residents of Perrysburg, Maumee, Waterville and beyond.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The person was shot in his upper body by a relative in front of other family members,...
Man arrested for shooting brother during fight on Easter Sunday, police say
One person was hospitalized in a shooting at Ravine Park Village on Monday, April 10, 2023.
Teen dead in East Toledo apartment complex shooting
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Garcia is facing a murder charge for his alleged participation in luring, assaulting and...
Police looking for another suspect in case of kidnapped, murdered Toledo teens
Findlay Police are looking for Isaiah Moore (aka Zay James), a suspect in a shooting that left...
Police release photo of suspect in Findlay double shooting

Latest News

Ethan explores the speakeasy at Sauder Village
Ethan explores the speakeasy at Sauder Village
Ethan joins the Wildlife Watch at Pearson Metropark
Ethan joins the Wildlife Watch at Pearson Metropark
4/11: Derek's Tuesday Noon Forecast
4/11: Derek's Tuesday Noon Forecast
The new allegations make Garcia the latest of nearly a dozen people to be charged in connection...
Police looking for another suspect in case of kidnapped, murdered Toledo teens