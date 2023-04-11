Ohio Gov. DeWine announces $2.9 million to aid Ohioans impacted by large-scale traumatic events

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) -Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that the Ohio Department of Mental Health Addiction Services was awarded nearly $2.9 million in federal funding from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

The funding is set to help state officials support residents who are impacted by traumatic events such as natural disasters, mass shootings, and other large-scale man-made and terrorist events.

“The recent train derailment in East Palestine is a prime example of how disasters can impact the well-being of individuals, families, and communities,” said Governor DeWine. “It is essential that our behavioral healthcare system is able to quickly respond to the immediate and long-term behavioral healthcare needs of those adversely affected by trauma. These funds will accomplish just that by strengthening Ohio’s emergency preparedness planning and ensuring a swift, coordinated response when surges in behavioral health needs inevitably occur.”

OhioMHAS will use the funding to establish both statewide and local partnerships, procedures, policies, and protocols that create the systemic changes necessary to develop multidisciplinary mobile crisis teams that can be deployed rapidly 24/7, anywhere in the state. These teams will aim to provide swift crisis support in the immediate days, weeks, and months after a traumatic event.

OhioMHAS works closely with the EMA, DPS, and other state agencies and federal partners in all facets of disaster planning and preparedness.

“Preparing for, responding to, and recovering from disasters and traumatic events is essential to the behavioral health of individuals and communities alike,” said OhioMHAS Director Lori Criss. “Although everyone reacts differently to disasters, and most will return to normal, some of those affected may suffer from serious and prolonged mental or emotional distress. Finding support in a timely fashion will help people minimize negative outcomes.”

OhioMHAS developed its Behavioral Health Emergency and Disaster Planning Preparedness and Resource Manual for fiscal years 2023-24. The plan specifically addresses mental health crises in adults with Serious Mental Illness and youth with Serious Emotional Disturbance.

Below are the key objectives:

• Creating a statewide oversight structure via the Ohio Mental Health Emergency Preparedness Team

• Establishing and/or enhancing the work of Regional Disaster Preparedness Teams

• Conducting a statewide gap analysis

• Optimizing Ohio’s 988 system

• Improving interagency coordination

• Enhancing response to school violence and mass shootings

• Increasing training and post-trauma treatment for first responders

This award comes nearly a week after OhioMHAS was awarded a $209,402 federal Supplemental Emergency Response grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, which will be used to meet the behavioral health needs of the East Palestine community.

