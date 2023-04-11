Birthday Club
Peak Ave construction caused a delay in trash pickup

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents on Peak Avenue in Toledo say they’ve complained for weeks about their garbage not being picked up by Republic Services due to road construction. “This is the third week that I’ve talked to them. I talked to them on Friday and they said they would be here on Tuesday. This is unreal. We’re going to end up with rats and all kinds of s***,” says Anne Pierce, who lives on the street.

People living on the street say neighbors have started putting trash in any bin they could find, but when those filled up it all ended up on the sidewalk. “If you were in

“It makes me feel like it’s failing all of us as a Community and a group together because we shouldn’t have to live like this. This neighborhood shouldn’t be dirty,” says Avery Mapes.

Republic Services sent 13abc a statement reading “Due to significant road construction, our trucks were unable to service a portion of Peak Avenue last week. Our team is currently servicing the street by hand and will continue to monitor the road conditions in order to resume normal service.”

Residents of the street reached back out to 13abc saying that Republic arrived later this evening to begin the garbage clean up.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

