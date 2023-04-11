Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Police respond to active shooter calls north of Albuquerque

Several police vehicles were blocking roads on the pueblo near the hotel, located about 25...
Several police vehicles were blocking roads on the pueblo near the hotel, located about 25 miles north of Albuquerque.(Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ANA PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) — Calls to authorities about an active shooter on a pueblo north of Albuquerque on Monday have led to the evacuation of some guests at a hotel. The situation is still ongoing, but there have been no deaths and no injuries, Lt. Chuck Weaver, with the Santa Ana Pueblo police department, said. Some staff and hotel guests have been evacuated, he said. Weaver was unsure how many people were staying at the hotel.

No one answered at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort when The Associated Press called seeking information about the situation.

Several police vehicles were blocking roads on the pueblo near the hotel, located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of Albuquerque.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The person was shot in his upper body by a relative in front of other family members,...
Man arrested for shooting brother during fight on Easter Sunday, police say
Findlay Police are looking for Isaiah Moore (aka Zay James), a suspect in a shooting that left...
Police release photo of suspect in Findlay double shooting
The crash happened on River Road near Sandalwood Drive just before 7:30 a.m. between a car and...
TPD: two vehicles crash on River Road Sunday morning
Police are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital Saturday.
One person hospitalized after stabbing Saturday
Crews contained the fire to one apartment unit on the first floor, but the whole building...
1 hurt, 7 displaced in Easter Sunday apartment fire in Springfield Township

Latest News

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Toledo Native Zia Cooke was selected 10th overall by the Los Angeles Spark Monday night in the...
Toledo native Zia Cooke goes to the Los Angeles Sparks in 1st round of WNBA
Former Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, and former Rep. Justin...
Black lawmaker who was expelled reinstated to Tennessee seat
FILE - Mad magazine cartoonist Al Jaffee attends an event to honor veteran contributors of Mad...
Al Jaffee, longtime Mad magazine cartoonist, dies at 102