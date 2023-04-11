Special Report: Validation for Victims airs Thursday night
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After a 13abc Action News story showed how the Toledo Police Department impound lot is charging crime victims to get their property back, a state representative is proposing legislation that would end the practice state-wide. The special report airs Thursday night on Action News at 11:00 p.m.
