Special Report: Validation for Victims airs Thursday night

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After a 13abc Action News story showed how the Toledo Police Department impound lot is charging crime victims to get their property back, a state representative is proposing legislation that would end the practice state-wide. The special report airs Thursday night on Action News at 11:00 p.m.

