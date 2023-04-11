Toledo native Zia Cooke goes to the Los Angeles Sparks in 1st round of WNBA

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Native Zia Cooke was selected 10th overall by the Los Angeles Sparks Monday night in the first round of the WNBA.

Cooke is the first Toledo native to be drafted since 2014 when Natasha Howard was drafted by the Indiana Fever.

Cooke, a Class of 2019 alumna of Rogers High School, led the Rams to the Division II State Championship in her junior year. Cooke committed to South Carolina, where she played four seasons.

During her junior year, the Gamecocks won the 2022 national championship. Cooke led the Gamecocks in scoring this season as they completed an undefeated season and a run in the NCAA Tournament Final Four.

