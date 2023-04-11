Birthday Club
Two suspects arrested in Findlay robbery, victim sought for questioning

Marcus Cataline
Marcus Cataline(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Two young men were arrested and a third juvenile victim is sought for questioning in alleged robbery at a Findlay gas station Monday that ended in gunfire.

According to Findlay Police, around 5 p.m. two men in ski masks approached a juvenile sitting in a vehicle at the Circle K on Crystal Ave. They allegedly entered the vehicle, assaulting the victim and taking his wallet.

As they fled the scene, the victim fired three times into the vehicle, then fled the area himself.

Marcus Cataline, 20, and a 17-year-old male were arrested for robbery and attempted aggravated assault after their vehicle was located.

Police know the identity of the victim and are seeking him for questioning.

Additional charges may be pursued at a later date, and the matter remains under investigation.

