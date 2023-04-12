Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

4/12: Derek’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

High fire risk today due to warm, dry conditions and gusty winds.
4/12: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It will be sunny and very warm the rest of the work week. Highs are expected to be in the low 80s today, and it’ll also be windy with gusts up to 35 mph creating a high fire risk. Tomorrow will likely be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid-80s. Friday and Saturday will be around 80 with a few more clouds. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening. Then, occasional showers and thunderstorms are more likely on Sunday. It’ll also be breezy and cooler Sunday with highs in the low to mid-60s. An upper-level low may pull a pocket of unseasonably cold air overhead Monday into early Tuesday. Scattered showers mixing with snow showers are expected during that time, but snow accumulations are unlikely. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-40s. Tuesday morning will be in the mid-30s, then temps will bounce back into the 50s that day. Then we’ll get into 60s, maybe even 70-degrees once again by late next week.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo financial managers accused of investment fraud
Toledo financial managers arrested in alleged multi-million dollar investment fraud plot
One person was hospitalized in a shooting at Ravine Park Village on Monday, April 10, 2023.
Teen killed in East Toledo apartment complex shooting
AW meeting
Anthony Wayne school board members address bathroom policy in regularly scheduled meeting
City of Toledo neighborhoods
Toledo wants residents to be WIMBY
Jaden Skagg’s mother, Christy Galloway, said it was her son’s first time visiting Ravine Park...
Family of 15-year-old killed at Ravine Park Village seeks answers

Latest News

4/12: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
4/12: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
Warm & Sunny
April 12th Weather Forecast
April 12th Weather Forecast
April 12th Weather Forecast
4/11/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
4/11/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast