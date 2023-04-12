4/12: Derek’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

It will be sunny and very warm the rest of the work week. Highs are expected to be in the low 80s today, and it’ll also be windy with gusts up to 35 mph creating a high fire risk. Tomorrow will likely be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid-80s. Friday and Saturday will be around 80 with a few more clouds. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening. Then, occasional showers and thunderstorms are more likely on Sunday. It’ll also be breezy and cooler Sunday with highs in the low to mid-60s. An upper-level low may pull a pocket of unseasonably cold air overhead Monday into early Tuesday. Scattered showers mixing with snow showers are expected during that time, but snow accumulations are unlikely. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-40s. Tuesday morning will be in the mid-30s, then temps will bounce back into the 50s that day. Then we’ll get into 60s, maybe even 70-degrees once again by late next week.

