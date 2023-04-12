Birthday Club
4/12/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

By Jay Berschback
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Clear, mild and breezy, lows in the mid 50s. THURSDAY: Sunny, very warm with a near-record high temperature in the lower to mid 80s (cooler near Lake Erie). FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, still very warm, highs in the lower 80s (cooler near Lake Erie). SATURDAY: Chance of PM showers, still warm, highs near 80. SUNDAY: Chance of showers and storms, cooler with temperatures falling from the lower 60s into the 50s.

