April 12th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny and very warm the next few days. Highs are expected to be around 80-degrees today. Tomorrow will likely be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low to middle 80s. Friday and Saturday will be around 80 with a few more clouds. A few showers are possible late Saturday. A few showers and thunderstorms are likely on Sunday. An upper level low may pull a pocket of unseasonably cold air overhead Monday into early Tuesday. Scattered showers mixing with snow showers are expected. Snow accumulations are unlikely. Highs on Monday will be in the middle 40s. Tuesday morning will be in the middle 30s, then temperatures will bounce back into the 60s, maybe even 70-degrees once again by late next week.

