BIGGBY Coffee, Ohana Project to hold fundraiser for youth aging out of foster care

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - BIGGBY Coffee is partnering with the Ohana Project to hold a fundraising event for youth who are aging out of foster care in Toledo.

The event will take place on April 18 at BIGGBY Coffee located at 7427 West Central Ave.

Organizers say on the day of the event, the coffee shop will be selling drinks for $1 and all of the proceeds will be donated to the Ohana Project.

The Ohana Project works with young adults ages 18 and up and helps them navigate all the entitlements they have due to emancipation foster care. All donations are used for hands-on services provided directly to young adults as well as items they may need for work readiness, housing item needs and food assistance.

