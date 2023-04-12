Birthday Club
BP contesting fines proposed after refinery fire that killed two brothers

OSHA proposed $156,250 in fines and cited the company for nearly a dozen safety violations after its investigation into the fire.(WTVG)
By Josh Croup
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - BP is contesting a series of citations and more than $150,000 in fines proposed by federal safety regulators after a fire last year killed two of the company’s workers at its refinery in Oregon, Ohio, according to officials at the Department of Labor.

Company representatives will now appear before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission to challenge the penalties, according to a Labor Department spokesperson. No date is set for that hearing, the official said.

OSHA proposed $156,250 in fines and cited the company for nearly a dozen safety violations after its investigation into the fire.

13abc has reached out to BP for comment. After the citations were proposed last month, a company spokesperson said, “bp is committed to safe and reliable operations at all of our facilities. We have been actively cooperating with OSHA as it investigates the Toledo incident and we will review the citations and continue our discussions with the agency.”

