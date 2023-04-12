Connecting Kids to Meals to serve free meals this summer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Connecting Kids to Meals will be serving free meals to kids this summer throughout northwest Ohio.

The free meals are part of the Summer Food Service Program that Connecting Kids to Meals participates in. CKTM says meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.

“The mission of Connecting Kids to Meals is to provide hot, nutritious meals throughout the year at no cost to kids ages 18 and under located in low-income and underserved areas of the community,” said Connecting Kids to Meals. “We fulfill this mission by partnering with schools, churches, libraries, parks, community centers and other locations where children gather.”

You can view where and when the meals will be served in the document below:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.