Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Connecting Kids to Meals to serve free meals this summer

The free meals are part of the Summer Food Service Program that Connecting Kids to Meals...
The free meals are part of the Summer Food Service Program that Connecting Kids to Meals participates in.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Connecting Kids to Meals will be serving free meals to kids this summer throughout northwest Ohio.

The free meals are part of the Summer Food Service Program that Connecting Kids to Meals participates in. CKTM says meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.

“The mission of Connecting Kids to Meals is to provide hot, nutritious meals throughout the year at no cost to kids ages 18 and under located in low-income and underserved areas of the community,” said Connecting Kids to Meals. “We fulfill this mission by partnering with schools, churches, libraries, parks, community centers and other locations where children gather.”

You can view where and when the meals will be served in the document below:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo financial managers accused of investment fraud
Toledo financial managers arrested in alleged multi-million dollar investment fraud plot
One person was hospitalized in a shooting at Ravine Park Village on Monday, April 10, 2023.
Teen killed in East Toledo apartment complex shooting
AW meeting
Anthony Wayne school board members address bathroom policy in regularly scheduled meeting
Jaden Skagg’s mother, Christy Galloway, said it was her son’s first time visiting Ravine Park...
Family of 15-year-old killed at Ravine Park Village seeks answers
City of Toledo neighborhoods
Toledo wants residents to be WIMBY

Latest News

The game between the Toledo Police hockey team and the Columbus (Ohio) Division of Police...
Toledo Walleye to hold 2nd first responder face off game this weekend
OSHA proposed $156,250 in fines and cited the company for nearly a dozen safety violations...
BP contesting fines proposed after refinery fire that killed two brothers
A man convicted for beating hit ex-girlfriend and the mother of his children, leaving her...
Man convicted of domestic abuse sentenced to probation
HUD Secretary to discuss financial literacy, public housing in Toledo