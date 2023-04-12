Dine in the 419: Paddy Joe’s

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) -Paddy Joe’s Pub & Grub is new to the scene on Wheeling in Oregon. As soon as you walk in, you know it’s pure Rock n’ Roll.

“I’m the owner. I feel like I just manage it for the community,” said P.J. Kapfhammer, owner of Paddy Joe’s. “I’d say we’re a high-end dive bar.”

You won’t believe the size of the triple burger. It’s nearly one pound of meat, made up of six patties. The pork tenderloin is also humungous. You can top it all off with smoked wings before you wash it down with beer.

Check out Paddy Joe’s on the restaurant’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087762249309

