Family of 15-year-old killed at Ravine Park Village seeks answers

By Willie Daniely III and Bri'on Whiteside
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local mother’s heart aches as she awaits justice for her now-deceased son.

Jaden Skagg’s mother, Christy Galloway, said it was her son’s first time visiting Ravine Park Village. She had no idea she’d receive a call not even an hour later notifying her that her 15-year-old son had been shot.

“He left home around 4:58 yesterday, and I got a call after five that he had been shot,” says Christy Galloway, Jaden’s mother. “He’s never been to Ravine Park Village ever. This was his first time ever there,” she said.

Toledo Police Department received reports of a person shot at Ravine Park Village. Upon arrival, officers found Skaggs suffering from what the Lucas County Coroner confirmed were multiple gunshot wounds. Skaggs was pronounced dead at St Vincent’s Medical Center.

Galloway said while she is unclear why her son was at the complex, she hopes the police can provide her family with justice.

“We don’t know why he was there; that’s something we’re just trying to let the police answer... I just want them to find out who is responsible for this. They need to pay for what they’ve done to Jaden,” she said.

Galloway said her son had challenges no different than other teenagers, yet he was on the right path.

“He loved animals; going to the healing farm was his best thing ever,” says Galloway. “He was going back to school, he was doing really good. I just never thought that I would be planning a funeral today”.

As Galloway tries to make sense of what life will be without her son, she said she wishes his death not to be in vain.

“If I can save at least one kid, that’s all that matters. Because no parent should have to experience the type of pain that I’m going through,” says Galloway.

The family of Jaden Skaggs is currently planning for his funeral. If anyone would like to contribute to his funeral expenses by visiting the family’s GoFundMe , click here.

