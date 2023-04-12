Getting ready for Jeep Fest with ‘Hype Bashes’

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are plenty of ways to connect before the August event with several hype bashes including two events in April:

Friday, April 21 - Hype Bash hosted by - Hype Bash hosted by Toledo Walleye (6 p.m.).

Saturday, April 22 - Hype Bash hosted by - Hype Bash hosted by Williams Brothers Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram in Dundee, Michigan, (11 a.m.-4 p.m.).

Make plans to attend one of these other fun events:

Download Our App

If 2022 Toledo Jeep Fest app users have automatic updates enabled then your mobile app will automatically be updated. For those that don’t have automatic updates enabled, we will send a push notification to 2022 users to update. Existing mobile app users can update their app from last year and to register their information with the app to receive push notifications for hype events, and to stay informed as we get closer to TJF weekend.

+ Update or download the Toledo Jeep Fest app in Apple App Store.

+ Update or download the Toledo Jeep Fest app in Google Play Store.

Festival Events

Do you want to participate in an event during Toledo Jeep Fest?

Your registration includes a free T-Shirt, swag bag and parking within our festival footprint. The headliner of the ProMedicaLive.com kickoff concert has not been determined yet. Last year’s featured act was country music star Justin Moore. Don’t forget that our festival always kicks-off with the Jeep Off-Road Course Welcome Party hosted by Monroe Superstore at noon on Friday, August 4 in Monroe, Michigan just 25 minutes north of downtown Toledo.

Volunteers

Fill out the Volunteer Interest Form. All volunteers receive a free TJF T-shirt.

Toledo Jeep Fest Gear

Check out the online store for the latest 2023 T-Shirts, hats, glasses and flags, as well as leftover gear from past events.

Where to Stay? Where to Park?

The Where to Stay list with local hotels updated soon. Many of these hotels offer discounts for Toledo Jeep Fest attendees. There are also several campgrounds in the Michigan-Ohio area that are great options. The Toledo Jeep Fest event map will be updated after all vendors are secured, but you can always view last year’s map for a rough estimate of parking options and placements for featured attractions.

Questions?

Go to toledojeepfest.com or any of Jeep Fest’s social media channels (Facebook, Twitter or Instagram). Download updated 2023 apps soon on Google Play or Apple App Store.

2023 Toledo Jeep Fest is on August 4, 5, and 6 in Toledo, Ohio!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.