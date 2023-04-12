Birthday Club
WLS board approves plan to buy library site

The move is in an effort to build a middle school.
The move is in an effort to build a middle school.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Washington Local School Board voted unanimously to approve the purchase of the land that currently houses the Washington Branch Library on Wednesday. The move is in an effort to build a new middle school. WLS owns the property surrounding the library but needs the additional space for that idea to move forward.

“It is the only property in the district large enough to build a middle school,” WLS Superintendent Dr. Kadee Anstadt said in a statement. “By purchasing this adjacent property, the district would have clearer access to our property. We will continue to be a good neighbor to our valued Community Partner TLCPL and are excited to celebrate their future Washington Branch location, once it is known.”

Representatives with the Toledo Lucas County Public Library told 13abc that the library’s board still needs to approve the sale but appeared optimistic about that prospect.

“We are excited about all the potential positive changes for the community,” a TLCPL representative told 13abc. The library board’s next meeting is scheduled for April 27.

