HUD Secretary to discuss financial literacy, public housing in Toledo

(WIFR)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia L. Fudge will visit Toledo with Representative Marcy Kaptur to address financial literacy and public housing Thursday.

The press conference will occur Thursday at 1 p.m. at Toledo Lucas County Public Library located at 325 N. Michigan St., Toledo.

According to a statement released by The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the visit is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Invest in America Tour, which aims to build the nation’s economy from the “bottom-up and middle-out.”

Secretary Fudge and Representative Kaptur will host a closed-press roundtable with community leaders to highlight financial literacy and opportunities to expand access to fair credit in public housing and urban areas. The leaders will then join Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz will hold a press conference addressing the HUD investments in the Toledo area.

