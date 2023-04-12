Man convicted of domestic abuse sentenced to probation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A man convicted for beating hit ex-girlfriend and the mother of his children, leaving her hospitalized and sent into hiding was sentenced on Wednesday.

Court records show Montrice Hughes was sentenced to four years of community control Wednesday after he withdrew his previous not guilty plea and entered a guilty plea in February.

The victim, Jenna Lee, told 13abc last year that Hughes dragged her, held her down by her neck and starting punching her after Hughes heard her on the phone with a man she works with.

“I just kept going back. I didn’t think it would get this bad until it got this bad,” Lee said. “I realized no matter how comfortable I was with him or, you know, how much I thought he loved me, he just kept on getting more and more abusive.”

She has a message for other women who may find themselves in a similar situation.

“It’s not, it’s not worth going back. No matter how much you think the person loves you or how comfortable you are there. You need to expect If they put their hands on you the first time, then it’s going to keep happening and it’s only going to get worse.”

