Mercy Health to acquire McLaren St. Luke’s hospital campus June 1, 2023

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The campus of McLaren St. Luke’s hospital in Maumee includes 73 acres of property and 12 buildings. Mercy Health is set to buy them all.

“Yeah, the goal would be to have as little disruption as possible. Keep it as seamless for not only the providers, but the patients,” said Bob Baxter, President of Mercy Health. He outlined some of the group’s plans inside Perrysburg’s Way Public Library on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Baxter explained most of the smaller buildings will continue their specialized well care with the same staff and physicians. In fact, he says Mercy Health has already hired more than 400 of St. Luke’s staff members who would otherwise lose their jobs when the hospital closes May 15, 2023.

Even with Mercy Health’s Perrysburg Hospital nearby, Baxter says the acquisition is in line with Mercy’s faith-based mission.

“It’s an opportunity for us to really think about what the ministry calls us to do, and we really want to expand the healing ministry of Jesus, and part of that is when there’s a gap in the healthcare continuum in the community. We have to think about what is we can do to meet that gap, and to us, this seemed like the best way to plan that journey,” explained Baxter.

What’s not clear is what will happen to the main building, the hospital. Baxter says it will not remain a hospital. However, it’s possible, he said, Mercy Health may keep it as a free-standing emergency department, but that is yet-to-be-determined.

“We know some things, but there’s a whole lot we don’t know, and the only way we’re going to get those answers is with their help and with the community’s,” continued Baxter, who said community meetings will help guide upcoming decisions about what could potentially go into the building.

Changes will begin after Mercy Health officially takes over June 1, 2023.

