Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Mercy Health to acquire McLaren St. Luke’s hospital campus June 1, 2023

The president of the health group says the main building will not remain a hospital
The 73 acre campus of McLaren St. Luke's hospital includes 12 buildings.
The 73 acre campus of McLaren St. Luke's hospital includes 12 buildings.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The campus of McLaren St. Luke’s hospital in Maumee includes 73 acres of property and 12 buildings. Mercy Health is set to buy them all.

“Yeah, the goal would be to have as little disruption as possible. Keep it as seamless for not only the providers, but the patients,” said Bob Baxter, President of Mercy Health. He outlined some of the group’s plans inside Perrysburg’s Way Public Library on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Baxter explained most of the smaller buildings will continue their specialized well care with the same staff and physicians. In fact, he says Mercy Health has already hired more than 400 of St. Luke’s staff members who would otherwise lose their jobs when the hospital closes May 15, 2023.

Even with Mercy Health’s Perrysburg Hospital nearby, Baxter says the acquisition is in line with Mercy’s faith-based mission.

“It’s an opportunity for us to really think about what the ministry calls us to do, and we really want to expand the healing ministry of Jesus, and part of that is when there’s a gap in the healthcare continuum in the community. We have to think about what is we can do to meet that gap, and to us, this seemed like the best way to plan that journey,” explained Baxter.

What’s not clear is what will happen to the main building, the hospital. Baxter says it will not remain a hospital. However, it’s possible, he said, Mercy Health may keep it as a free-standing emergency department, but that is yet-to-be-determined.

“We know some things, but there’s a whole lot we don’t know, and the only way we’re going to get those answers is with their help and with the community’s,” continued Baxter, who said community meetings will help guide upcoming decisions about what could potentially go into the building.

Changes will begin after Mercy Health officially takes over June 1, 2023.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The person was shot in his upper body by a relative in front of other family members,...
Man arrested for shooting brother during fight on Easter Sunday, police say
One person was hospitalized in a shooting at Ravine Park Village on Monday, April 10, 2023.
Teen killed in East Toledo apartment complex shooting
BCI investigators were seen removing boxes from Northwest Capital in 2021 as they executed a...
Toledo financial managers arrested in alleged multi-million dollar investment fraud plot
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Garcia is facing a murder charge for his alleged participation in luring, assaulting and...
Police looking for another suspect in case of kidnapped, murdered Toledo teens

Latest News

Jaden Skagg’s mother, Christy Galloway, said it was her son’s first time visiting Ravine Park...
Family of 15-year-old killed at Ravine Park Village seeks answers
Jaden Skagg’s mother, Christy Galloway, said it was her son’s first time visiting Ravine Park...
Family of 15-year-old killed at Ravine Park Village seeks answers
4/11/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
4/11/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Toledo's water meter project could cost millions more
Toledo’s water meter project could cost additional millions