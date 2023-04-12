Birthday Club
Monroe County Sheriff: pedestrian struck and killed in Telegraph Rd. crash

By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) -A woman was struck and killed in a car crash early Thursday morning.

According to Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough, the fatal crash occurred on Telegraph Rd., just north of Carleton Rockwood Rd., in Ash Township. The crash was reported at 4:54 a.m.

The preliminary investigation reports that a 55-year-old woman from Detroit was walking in the middle of the right lane, traveling southbound on Telegraph Rd., when she was struck by a white and silver 2021 Kenworth tractor, gravel-train combination operated by Gordon Woodward, 40 of Ypsilanti.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending contact with her family.

The victim was wearing all dark clothing. As she came to rest on the west side gravel shoulder, Woodward stopped on the northbound shoulder and right travel lane after crossing the centerline to avoid striking the woman.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Woodward was wearing his safety belt and was not injured. Police reported that speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

Members of Monroe Community Ambulance and the Michigan State Police both assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by Sergeant Brian Quinn and Deputy Sheriff Nick Burkhart, Alec Preadmore, and Jon Cregar of the Sheriff’s Office Traffic Services Division.

Anyone with information is asked to call (734) 240-7756. Anonymous tips can be called to Crime Stopper at 1-800-speakup or submitted on their website at www.1800speakup.org.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

