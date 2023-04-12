Birthday Club
Officials investigate Toledo internet cafe

13abc photographers saw people wearing Ohio Casino Control Commission shirts removing multiple...
13abc photographers saw people wearing Ohio Casino Control Commission shirts removing multiple machines and boxes from an internet cafe at Hill and Reynolds on April 12, 2023.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials are investigating a Toledo internet café.

13abc crews saw police in unmarked cars at Toledo Sweepstakes internet café near Hill and Reynolds early Wednesday afternoon. A Toledo Police SWAT Sergeant told 13abc they entered the business for another agency but could not disclose which one, as it isn’t TPD’s investigation. Our photographers saw people wearing Ohio Casino Control Commission shirts removing multiple machines and boxes from the business.

We’re reached out to OCCC for additional information and are waiting to hear back.

