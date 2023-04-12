Officials investigate Toledo internet cafe

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials are investigating a Toledo internet café.

13abc crews saw police in unmarked cars at Toledo Sweepstakes internet café near Hill and Reynolds early Wednesday afternoon. A Toledo Police SWAT Sergeant told 13abc they entered the business for another agency but could not disclose which one, as it isn’t TPD’s investigation. Our photographers saw people wearing Ohio Casino Control Commission shirts removing multiple machines and boxes from the business.

We’re reached out to OCCC for additional information and are waiting to hear back.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.