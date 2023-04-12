Ohio activists weigh in on abortion pill decision

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The future of one of the most commonly used methods of abortion in the United States is up in the air.

Mifepristone is a pill used to terminate pregnancy. A federal judge in Texas blocked the FDA’s approval of the drug following a lawsuit by the pill’s opponents. The ruling, which the judge put on hold for a week to allow for an appeal, could affect access to the drug in every state.

Almost simultaneously, a federal judge in Washington ruled in a separate lawsuit to keep the status quo of the FDA approval.

“I think this is to be expected because now that abortion has been handed back to the state legislatures, a lot of things have changed, so I think federal courts are just trying to figure out what to do,” said Created Equal President, Mark Harrington.

Harrington, who is an anti-abortion activist, told 13abc the decision by the Texas judge was made in the best interest of women’s health.

“They’re taking these pills in their homes, they’re not being overseen by a physician more than likely, they’ve removed all those types of restrictions and oversight,” said Harrington.

However, some pro-choice activists argue the pill is safe to use, which is why it had FDA approval in the first place.

“It’s another way to attack abortion access in whatever way possible. If you can’t ban it everywhere, why not just ban the medication,” said Access Abortion Community Engagement Director Kristin Hady.

So how does a potential block on FDA approval impact procedures in Northwest Ohio?

Mifepristone is most often used alongside Misoprostol, which is another abortion drug. At the Toledo Women’s Center, only medical abortions are performed, but since Misoprostol isn’t in question, they can provide abortion care by using it on its own.

“It will be a burden in the way that misoprostol. The demand for it will rise as all clinics seek to use a misoprostol-only regimen. At least in Toledo, once we get past that initial onslaught of demand, we should be able to access that abortion care,” said Hady.

Pill or not, the plight over reproductive rights continues in Ohio.

“It doesn’t really matter how abortions are done, whether they’re done through a medical means, or surgical means, it’s still taking the life of an innocent human being,” said Harrington.

“We all deserve the right to decide if, when, and how we have children. We all have the right of bodily autonomy and to decide what we do with our bodies and not let them be politicized,” said Hady.

The Biden Administration is asking the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to examine the Texas ruling. A decision is expected by midnight Thursday.

If the two federal orders continue to conflict with each other, the matter will likely the expedited to go before the Supreme Court.

