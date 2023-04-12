Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Police investigate discovery of ‘possible infant remains’

This is a stock photo of police tape.
This is a stock photo of police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REVERE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities are investigating what they describe as the discovery of the “possible remains of an infant” outside an apartment building in a community north of Boston, state police said.

Revere police responded to the building in the city at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday after a man found the possible remains outside, state police said in a statement.

According to broadcast reports, the remains were found inside a trash bag near some trash cans.

State police assigned to the Suffolk district attorney’s office also responded to the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was expected to take custody of the possible remains for further forensic examination, state police said.

No additional information was released.

Massachusetts has a baby “safe haven” law, that allows parents to surrender infants up to 7 days old at a hospital, police station, or staffed fire station without facing criminal prosecution.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BCI investigators were seen removing boxes from Northwest Capital in 2021 as they executed a...
Toledo financial managers arrested in alleged multi-million dollar investment fraud plot
One person was hospitalized in a shooting at Ravine Park Village on Monday, April 10, 2023.
Teen killed in East Toledo apartment complex shooting
AW meeting
Anthony Wayne school board members address bathroom policy in regularly scheduled meeting
City of Toledo neighborhoods
Toledo wants residents to be WIMBY
Toledo Native Zia Cooke was selected 10th overall by the Los Angeles Spark Monday night in the...
Toledo native Zia Cooke goes to the Los Angeles Sparks in 1st round of WNBA draft

Latest News

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts to a video that purports to show the beheading of...
Ukraine probes video purported to show soldier’s beheading
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) during the second half of Game 4 of a WNBA...
Brittney Griner working on memoir about Russian captivity
U.S. consumer inflation eased but still remained high in March, likely meaning the Federal...
Cheaper gas and food provide some relief from US inflation
FILE - Bottles of the drug misoprostol sit on a table at the West Alabama Women's Center, March...
White House plots strategy to counter abortion pill ruling
FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., gives a speech at a Black History Month dinner hosted by the...
Tim Scott unveils 2024 White House exploratory committee