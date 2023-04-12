ProMedica announces lineup for 2023 summer concert series, movie nights

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Wednesday, ProMedica announced the lineup for its 2023 summer concert series and movie nights.

The ProMedica Live Summer Concerts, which take place at Promenade Park, will feature a variety of musicians, both local and national, and music genres including country, pop, rock, R&B, soul and hip hop.

The full schedule of artists to perform as part of the concert series include:

July 7 - Killer Queen featuring Patrick Myers

July 14 - Back to the 90′s Show featuring Treach of Naughty by Nature, DJ Kool, Young MC and C & C Music Factory

July 21 - Chris Jansen

Aug. 4 - Scotty McCreery (Jeep Fest)

Tickets for the concerts go on sale April 17 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

According to ProMedica, in 2022, ProMedica hosted nine concerts representing eight music genres. Over 60,000 guests attended from 45 different states.

ProMedica says the events will be entirely cashless. Tickets will be digital and only credit or debit cards will be accepted at the food trucks and retail locations. A “cash-to-card kiosk” will be available for attendees to exchange cash for physical cards.

New this year, ProMedica says a clear bag policy will be implemented for all concerts to expedite entry times into the park. As part of the clear bag policy, folding chairs inside of carry bags will no longer be permitted in the park, though folding chairs without a bag will be allowed.

In addition to the concert series, ProMedica will also be holding the ProMedica Live Family Movie Nights at Promenade Park. There will be pre-event features will include movie concessions, activities from Imagination Station, music in the park and special attractions.

The following is the full schedule of movies that will be shown:

June 24 - “Raya and the Last Dragon”

July 22 - “DC League of Super-Pets”

Aug. 12 - “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

ProMedica says while concessions will be available for purchase, the activities and movies are free of charge. Moviegoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. The new clear bag policy does not apply to movie nights.

