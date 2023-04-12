Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

ProMedica announces lineup for 2023 summer concert series, movie nights

The concerts will feature a variety of musicians, both local and national, and music genres...
The concerts will feature a variety of musicians, both local and national, and music genres including country, pop, rock, R&B, soul and hip hop.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Wednesday, ProMedica announced the lineup for its 2023 summer concert series and movie nights.

The ProMedica Live Summer Concerts, which take place at Promenade Park, will feature a variety of musicians, both local and national, and music genres including country, pop, rock, R&B, soul and hip hop.

The full schedule of artists to perform as part of the concert series include:

  • July 7 - Killer Queen featuring Patrick Myers
  • July 14 - Back to the 90′s Show featuring Treach of Naughty by Nature, DJ Kool, Young MC and C & C Music Factory
  • July 21 - Chris Jansen
  • Aug. 4 - Scotty McCreery (Jeep Fest)

Tickets for the concerts go on sale April 17 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

According to ProMedica, in 2022, ProMedica hosted nine concerts representing eight music genres. Over 60,000 guests attended from 45 different states.

ProMedica says the events will be entirely cashless. Tickets will be digital and only credit or debit cards will be accepted at the food trucks and retail locations. A “cash-to-card kiosk” will be available for attendees to exchange cash for physical cards.

New this year, ProMedica says a clear bag policy will be implemented for all concerts to expedite entry times into the park. As part of the clear bag policy, folding chairs inside of carry bags will no longer be permitted in the park, though folding chairs without a bag will be allowed.

In addition to the concert series, ProMedica will also be holding the ProMedica Live Family Movie Nights at Promenade Park. There will be pre-event features will include movie concessions, activities from Imagination Station, music in the park and special attractions.

The following is the full schedule of movies that will be shown:

  • June 24 - “Raya and the Last Dragon”
  • July 22 - “DC League of Super-Pets”
  • Aug. 12 - “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

ProMedica says while concessions will be available for purchase, the activities and movies are free of charge. Moviegoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. The new clear bag policy does not apply to movie nights.

For more information, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight managers of Northwest Capital, a Toledo investment firm, are accused of cheating hundreds...
Toledo financial managers arrested in alleged multi-million dollar investment fraud plot
One person was hospitalized in a shooting at Ravine Park Village on Monday, April 10, 2023.
Teen killed in East Toledo apartment complex shooting
AW meeting
Anthony Wayne school board members address bathroom policy in regularly scheduled meeting
City of Toledo neighborhoods
Toledo wants residents to be WIMBY
Jaden Skagg’s mother, Christy Galloway, said it was her son’s first time visiting Ravine Park...
Family of 15-year-old killed at Ravine Park Village seeks answers

Latest News

A 'large-scale' fire in an industrial plant in Richmond, Indiana on Tuesday.
Residents forced from Indiana homes as plastics fire burns
McLaren St. Luke's hospital wtvg
Mercy Health to acquire McLaren St. Luke’s hospital campus June 1, 2023
Police say a woman was stabbed in the 2500 block of Walnut Street in Toledo on April 12, 2023.
TPD: Woman hospitalized in Wednesday morning stabbing
Marcus Cataline
Two suspects, victim arrested in Findlay robbery and shooting